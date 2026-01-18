Why Michael Bracewell Will Not Bowl in Decisive IND vs NZ 3rd ODI?

New Zealand captain for the three-match ODI series against India, Michael Bracewell did not bowl in the deciding IND vs NZ 3rd ODI today (January 18). Bracewell, who is crucial in the Kiwi bowling attack, went off the field during India’s chase.

Later, former Kiwi cricketer and commentator Simon Doull confirmed that the all-rounder has picked up a minor calf injury and is unlikely to return for the remainder of the contest. This is precisely why Michael Bracewell did not bowl, even though the series is on the line with the scores tied at 1-1.

In his absence, Daryl Mitchell took over the captaincy reins for the remainder of the match.

