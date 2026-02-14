Why Paul Stirling is Not Playing for Ireland in T20 World Cup 2026

Ireland captain Paul Stirling scored only seven runs in two matches of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Ireland are set to play against Oman in their third group-stage match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. But the fans are curiously searching for why Paul Stirling is not playing for Ireland. The answer is simple: The Ireland skipper has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Ireland Playing XI vs Oman

Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little

Why Is Paul Stirling Not Playing For Ireland in IRE vs OMN T20 World Cup 2026 Clash?

Ireland captain Paul Stirling had suffered an injury in his knee during the team’s latest match against Australia. Later, scans revealed that the batter had sustained ligament damage that sidelined him from the entire T20 World Cup 2026. This clearly answers why Paul Stirling is not playing for Ireland.

Notably, the side has already suffered back-to-back defeats, facing Sri Lanka and the Aussies so far. Amidst this, the absence of Stirling’s experience could hugely affect their Super Eights qualification chances.

“Paul Stirling underwent an assessment and a scan after the Australian match, which has subsequently revealed ligament damage. He has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup. Paul will shortly return home for rest and rehabilitation, ahead of the home summer,” said Ireland’s Director of High Performance, Graeme West.

The opener has been replaced in Ireland’s squad by youngster Sam Topping. However, vice-captain Lorcan Tucker will lead the side ahead in the tournament.

ALSO READ:

Paul Stirling in T20Is

The 35-year-old is known for his contribution in all three formats for Ireland. The right-hander has scored 3,895 runs in 163 T20I appearances, striking at 134.35. His stats in the shortest format also include 24 fifty-plus knocks, a hundred, and 20 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.46. But unfortunately, Stirling endured a forgettable campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The batter could manage only six runs in Ireland’s tournament opener against the co-hosts Sri Lanka, which they lost by 20 runs. In the subsequent fixture facing the 2021 winners, he picked up the injury while fielding that forced him to get retired hurt on one in the second innings.

But despite the setbacks, Ireland would look to turn things around with two crucial victories in the upcoming matches against Oman and Zimbabwe.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.