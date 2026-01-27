Sunil Narine is not part of West Indies squad for T20 World Cup 2026.

Why Sunil Narine is not playing for West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026 has been a major query among fans. The answer is simple: Narine is not an active international cricketer anymore.

The question ‘Why Sunil Narine is not playing for West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026’ emerged after the two-time champions announced their squad. The reason is that he announced his retirement from international cricket in November 2023.

While his retirement came in 2023, Narine’s last outing for West Indies came in 2019, and he hasn’t played for them for over six years now. He remained active in T20 leagues, but an international return never arrived, even though he had several chances to make a comeback during this phase of his career.

Hence, Narine wasn’t eligible for selection in the T20 World Cup 2026. He didn’t play the previous three editions, including the one at home in 2024.

His retirement from international cricket is the answer to the question ‘Why Sunil Narine is not playing for West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026’. Once he decided to step away from playing for Men in Maroon, the all-rounder never really returned.

Sunil Narine continues to add value in franchise cricket

West Indies are really unlucky not to have Sunil Narine’s services in recent years. He has continued to add value to teams like KKR and other franchise sides and improved massively as a bowler in this period.

Then, he also brings ample batting value, especially as an opener, and could have been more than handy in subcontinent conditions. Narine has enough experience playing and would have found significant success in the competition.

West Indies still have a few quality spinners in their squad, but Narine would have brought a different dimension to the unit. His skills would have bolstered the side in every department.

