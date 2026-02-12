Why Wanindu Hasaranga Is Not Playing for Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2026

Wanindu Hasaranga returned with a brilliant figure of 4-0-25-3 in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against Ireland.

The co-hosts Sri Lanka are ready to take on Oman in their second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. But the absence of their star all-rounder in the line-up has caught the fans’ attention, and they are actively searching for why Wanindu Hasaranga is not playing for Sri Lanka in SL vs OMN fixture. The answer is simple: He has been sidelined from the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

Sri Lanka Playing XI vs Oman

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (WK), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, and Matheesha Pathirana.

Why Wanindu Hasaranga Is Not Playing For Sri Lanka in SL vs OMN T20 World Cup 2026 Clash?

The 2014 champions have dealt a major blow as Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 with a hamstring injury. Dushan Hemantha has replaced him in the Sri Lanka squad. Notably, the ace spinner suffered the setback while bowling his first over of the match against Ireland. He was visibly struggling in pain and was unable to complete his bowling action. This clearly answers why Wanindu Hasaranga is not playing for Sri Lanka.

However, despite it, Hasaranga continued to bowl in the previous match and returned with an exceptional three-wicket haul, conceding only 25 runs in his four-over quota. With this, he also became the highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup for Sri Lanka, surpassing the legendary bowler Lasith Malinga.

However, his omission from the team just after the tournament opener could significantly affect their performance in the remaining matches of the T20 championship. Unfortunately, Hasaranga has struggled with fitness in the recent major tournaments.

Earlier, the injury-prone all-rounder had also missed participating in the Asia Cup and the 50-over World Cup in 2023. Moreover, he was battling with a shoulder injury before the mega ICC league and had just managed to be fit on time before being sidelined again due to another setback.

Wanindu Hasaranga in T20Is

The 28-year-old has been a key player for Sri Lanka in the limited-over formats. Hasaranga possesses brilliant stats in the 20-over internationals, which read as 154 wickets in 93 innings, at an impressive economy of 7.02. His commendable display in the format also includes four five-wicket hauls.

However, the Lankans would look to quickly regroup and change their game plans accordingly for the tournament ahead. Following a crucial win against Ireland, Dasun Shanaka and Co. would want to continue their winning momentum against Oman. They will next take on Australia on February 16 in Pallekele.

