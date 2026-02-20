The T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage is set to begin with New Zealand taking on Pakistan in the opening clash tomorrow (February 21). However, a big question for New Zealand is Will Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson Be Available for NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash? The update on the duo’s availability was shared by Kiwi star Mark Chapman on the eve of the match.

Will Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson Be Available for NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash?

The question ‘Will Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson Be Available for NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash?’ has been trending since both players were absent during their last group-stage match against Canada on February 17. The answer is simple: Mitchell Santner was out due to sickness while Lockie Ferguson travelled back home on paternal leave for the birth of his child.

Nevertheless, Mark Chapman has given the latest update on their availability. The Kiwi confirmed that Santner has recovered from illness and that their skipper will be fit to play in the NZ vs PAK clash. On the other hand, speaking about Lockie, Chapman revealed that although the speedster will rejoin the squad after returning from home on Friday (February 20), it will be a “wait and see” approach.

The Blackcaps advanced to the Super 8 stage after finishing second in the initial group-stage. Placed in Group D, the Mitchell Santner-led side secured three wins from four games with their only loss coming against the Proteas.

New Zealand have now been placed in Group 2 of the Super 8 stage. The other teams in the group are England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

New Zealand Super 8 fixtures

vs Pakistan: February 21, Colombo

vs Sri Lanka: February 25, Colombo

vs England: February 27, Colombo

Can New Zealand qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal?

Speaking about the New Zealand semifinal qualification scenario, if they manage to win all three games, New Zealand will have fate in their own hands. With two wins, they will have to hope for other results going their way along with having a superior NRR. One win will essentially eliminate them from the tournament.

