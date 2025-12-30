Dark Clouds Over Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Squad As Pacer To Head Back Home After Injury in BBL 2025-26

The left-arm speedster did not have the best of times in the Big Bash League 2025-26.

Just when the Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 squad is due to be announced, the Shaheens have been given a scare with respect to one of their most important players. Speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi has sustained yet another knee injury while playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26. The left-arm pacer was a part of the Brisbane Heat in the ongoing tournament.

Following his injury, the 25-year-old was called back home by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suggesting the need for his rehabilitation. This move comes ahead of an all-important T20 World Cup, which commences in the subcontinent from February 7, 2026 onwards. The Shaheens will hope that the speedster will regain full fitness ahead of the coveted tournament. Along with a few others, Shaheen Shah Afridi continues to be one of the most important players for the side.

The speedster had left the field in their previous fixture against the Adelaide Strikers on December 27, following which he has been ruled out of the BBL 2025-26 season. The concerns for the Heat would be over the roof, as Shaheen’s injury would induce a serious dent to their already depleted bowling attack.

The franchise are also waiting for Tom Alsop, who has been ruled out with a knee injury and Nathan McSweeney to an ankle injury – both having started their training. Shaheen Shah Afridi took to his social media to thank his BBL franchise for their constant support. Shaheen Shah Afridi did not have the best of outings in the four matches he played, picking just two wickets at an economy of over 11.

“After consulting with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical staff during the past 24 hours, it was agreed that Shaheen would cut short his Big Bash League stint to return home for further treatment ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup”, said a statement from the Brisbane Heat.

Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Declaration Looms

The injury to Shaheen Shah Afridi has certainly caught up with the speedster at a time when the management would have least wanted it to. The 25-year-old pacer has had his episodes with respect to his knee, and this injury is enough to give the Shaheens a scare ahead of the squad declaration for the coveted tournament which commences in February 2026.

The Men in Green, currently led by Salman Ali Agha, are already going through a really tough transition in white-ball cricket. Seniors like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan would be huge talking points ahead of the squad selection meeting. However, Shaheen’s injury has added another pointer which would be up for discussion, with humongous hope hanging around the room.

The left-arm pacer has been a constant force to reckon with in the shortest format. His ability to rattle the batters upfront and bring the ball in to the right-handers is something that the Pakistanis thrive upon. The angle that he creates coming from over the wicket is what teams aim to have in their bowling arsenal. With Shaheen unsure, Haris Rauf will grow into the leadership role for the bowling unit.

In 96 T20Is so far, Shaheen has picked up 126 wickets for the Men in Green with an economy of 7.71, which the team will take with both hands. In addition to that, the left-arm pacer also possesses a couple of four-wicket hauls under his belt. Pakistan would watch his rehabilitation from close quarters, as they would want him to be one of the first names on the team list for the flight to Colombo.

