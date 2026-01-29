Former Pakistan Coach To Take Charge of Hyderabad Franchise

Former Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie has been named head coach of the Hyderabad franchise for PSL 2026.

Hyderabad Unveils Jason Gillespie as Head Coach Ahead of PSL 2026

Hyderabad is one of the two new teams joining the league, which will expand from six to eight teams this season. The other new team is Sialkot.

The franchise confirmed Gillespie’s appointment on X, highlighting their clear vision and new direction for the team.

“Vision clear. Direction locked. Entering a new era. Jason Gillespie takes charge as head coach of Hyderabad in the HBL PSL. Welcome to the family, coach,” shared on X by Kingsmen Cricket, part of the ownership group of the Hyderabad franchise.

Former Pakistan Coach Set to Shape Hyderabad Team for PSL Debut

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Gillespie expressed his excitement about joining Hyderabad.

“I’m very excited to be part of the Kingsmen team at Hyderabad,” Gillespie told ESPNcricinfo. “Lots to look forward to and I can’t wait to get started!,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie will be responsible for building the Hyderabad squad from scratch at the PSL auction on February 11 and will take charge of the team in the 2026 season, starting on March 26.

This will be former Australia pacer first role in Pakistan cricket since he stepped down as head coach of the Test team just before the South Africa series in December 2024.

In other news, former New Zealand and Australia player Luke Ronchi has been appointed head coach of Islamabad United. Ronchi, who played for United between 2018 and 2020, was part of their PSL 2018 title-winning team.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.