Mohammad Nawaz Rattles Australia With five-for in PAK vs AUS 3rd T20I, Cements T20 World Cup 2026 Playing XI Chances

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz was in scintillating form in the 3rd T20I against Australia.

Mohammad Nawaz was anyways a sure starter in Pakistan’s playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2026. However, he has just cemented his place in the side with a magnificent five-wicket haul against Australia in the 3rd PAK bs AUS T20I.

Mohammad Nawaz the X-Factor For Pakistan?

The Pakistani all-rounder spun a web against the Australians, as the Men in Green registered a 111-run victory in the third T20I. The Australians were unable to make any sort of impact in the chase, and were dismissed for a mere 96 runs. The destructor-in-chief? Well, no guesses for the answer.

More to follow…