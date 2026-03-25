PSL 2026 Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Live Telecast

PSL 2026 will begin on March 26 in Lahore, where Lahore Qalandars will face Hyderabad Housten Kingsmen in the opening match. Fans can check the PSL 2026 live streaming in India details here.

This season, all matches will be played without fans because of rising tensions in the Middle East. The games will take place only in Lahore and Karachi.

When does PSL 2026 start?

The Pakistan Super League 2026 will start on March 26. There are eight teams in the tournament, including two new teams, Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi Pindiz. The other teams are Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators.

Event: PSL 2026

PSL 2026 Date: March 26 to May 3, 2026

March 26 to May 3, 2026 Venue: Lahore and Karachi

Lahore and Karachi Local start time: 7:00 PM (evening matches), 2:30 PM (afternoon matches)

How to Watch PSL 2026 Live Streaming in India?

The PSL 2026 live streaming will not be available in India.

How to Watch PSL 2026 Live Telecast in India?

The live telecast of PSL 2026 will not be available in India.

How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2026 Live Streaming in the UK, USA, and the Rest of the World?

The PSL 2026 live streaming will be available across different platforms worldwide.

Australia & New Zealand: ESPN

USA & Canada: Willow, Willow Sports, Willow by Cricbuzz

United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY Plus, Tapmad

Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad

Sri Lanka: Dialog Television

Nepal: Tapmad

MENA (Middle East & North Africa): Cricbuzz, also available on Cricbuzz TV via ELIFE, Switch TV, and StarPlay

Rest of the World: Tapmad

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PSL 2026 Preview

Lahore Qalandars are the defending champions of PSL, as they defeated Quetta Gladiators in the final of PSL 2025. They will start the new season with a match against Hyderabad Housten Kingsmen.

Earlier, the tournament was planned to be played at six venues: Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad. Rawalpindi was expected to host the Qualifier, but it has now been shifted to Karachi. Lahore will continue to host Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2, and the final.

A total of 44 matches will be played, and each team will play 10 league games.

This season will include overseas players like Steve Smith, David Warner, and Daryl Mitchell. Among the local players, stars such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan will also be part of the tournament.

Some overseas players have pulled out of PSL 2026 due to personal reasons, including Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Ottneil Baartman, and Gudakesh Motie. At the same time, players like Blessing Muzarabani and Dasun Shanaka have left the PSL to play in the IPL.

The PCB said that fans who had already bought tickets will get their money back, and the teams will also be compensated for the losses caused by the change in schedule.

Check all PSL 2026 squads and schedule

FAQs on PSL 2026

When will PSL 2026 begin? The Pakistan Super League 2026 will start on March 26. Where to watch PSL 2026 live streaming in India? Live streaming of PSL 2026 will not be available in India. Where to watch the PSL 2026 live telecast in India? The live telecast of PSL 2026 will not be available in India.

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