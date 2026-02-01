Salman Agha Reacts To Pakistan Boycotting Clash vs India At T20 World Cup 2026 [WATCH]

Skipper Salman Agha voiced his opinions on the recent move by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

After the floating rumours about Pakistan boycotting the entire T20 World Cup 2026 in support of Asian counterparts Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now unfolded a new drama. The Salman Agha-led side will effectively not take the field against arch-rivals India on February 15.

Salman Agha On The Decision To Boycott IND vs PAK Fixture

The decision was announced after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s brief meeting with the Pakistani Prime Minister. However, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha was asked about the same in the press conference after their recent victory against Australia at home.

🚨🚨 Pakistan captain Salman Agha on boycott of India match on 15 Feb at WC 2026.



"we are definitely going to world cup & boycotting India game is not our decision, we are just following government & chairman's directive".pic.twitter.com/lOq63HFXxt — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) February 1, 2026

