Salman Agha Reacts To Pakistan Boycotting Clash vs India At T20 World Cup 2026 [WATCH]

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
pakistan-cricket

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: February 1, 2026
1 min read

Skipper Salman Agha voiced his opinions on the recent move by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

After the floating rumours about Pakistan boycotting the entire T20 World Cup 2026 in support of Asian counterparts Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now unfolded a new drama. The Salman Agha-led side will effectively not take the field against arch-rivals India on February 15.

ALSO READ:

Salman Agha On The Decision To Boycott IND vs PAK Fixture

The decision was announced after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s brief meeting with the Pakistani Prime Minister. However, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha was asked about the same in the press conference after their recent victory against Australia at home.

More to follow…

