Why Is Faheem Ashraf Not Bowling in T20 World Cup 2026?

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf has been a key player for the Pakistani side, considering the balance he brings to the side.

The Shaheens have rolled away with the best possible start to their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, with successive victories against the Netherlands and the United States of America (USA). Though the unit seems to be clicking well, there are concerns being raised about Faheem Ashraf.

The Pakistani all-rounder has not been entrusted with bowling responsibilities in each of the two matches played so far, and there might be a reason behind it. All of Pakistan’s matches are in Colombo, and with the pitches aiding spin more than pace, Ashraf’s services might not be needed heavily.

The 32-year-old took Pakistan over the line in their opening clash of the tournament against the Dutch. Faheem Ashraf scored a blazing 11-ball 29*, when the Shaheens were struggling to make ends meet in the 148-run chase.

To add to the lack of bowling concerns, the Pakistani all-rounder did not take the field in the game against USA, which further raised speculations of an injury. The 32-year-old was injured during the Asia Cup 2025 Final, and the Pakistani fans will hope that it is not a repeat of the same incident.

Is Faheem Ashraf Injured?

There is no confirmation behind the fact that the Pakistani all-rounder is injured, but the fact that he did not take the field in the second innings of their clash against USA have raised concerns over the matter. At his best, Ashraf is a key player for Pakistan, and does add to the balance of the side.

The main reason behind his inclusion in the playing XI would be his batting prowess, which was on display in the opening fixture. Including Faheem Ashraf in the side gives Pakistan the depth that they possess, and also adds a bowling option.

But, the fact that Saim Ayub has been chipping in with a lot of help with the ball has helped Salman Agha make decisions much easily. In the game against the Netherlands, Ayub managed to pick two wickets in his solitary over. Ayub has been bringing a lot of stability for the Pakistan side with his bowling, which adds to his main forte – the batting at the top.

In 73 T20I innings, Faheem Ashraf has picked 61 wickets at an economy of 7.87, which is acceptable by captains in the shortest format. Therefore, it is not a matter of skill, but the conditions which are not allowing Ashraf to take the ball in hand.

