Haris Rauf is a notable exclusion from Pakistan squad.

Why is Haris Rauf not in Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026? This has been a major question among fans since the team was announced.

ALSO READ:

Why is Haris Rauf not in Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026?

Haris Rauf has been one of Pakistan’s most successful T20 bowlers, and his exclusion has surely raised the question, ‘Why is Haris Rauf not in Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026?’ Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson explained that they wanted only three seamers in the side due to the conditions in Sri Lanka, where they will play all their matches.

Hence, Rauf, who was surely in contention, couldn’t make the cut. The team instead picked Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Salman Mirza as three specialist fast bowlers.

“Wasim Jr, Ahmed Daniyal and Haris Rauf were certainly considered, but unfortunately, there’s no spot. The three that are going — Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Salman Mirza — can all bowl in all three phases of the game, which is really important when you’re potentially going to play two in Sri Lanka.”

So, this answers the burning question ‘Why is Haris Rauf not in Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026?’ It has come as a surprise move, but the thought process behind it is understandable.

Rauf’s top form in BBL 2025/26

While Haris Rauf doesn’t find a place in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad, he has been in fine form in the ongoing Big Bash League 2025/26, where he is the leading wicket-taker. Rauf has 20 wickets at 16.75 runs apiece in 11 innings, including a best of 3/23, for Melbourne Stars.

3 wickets from 7 balls 😱



Haris Rauf's opening spell in Perth was sensational! #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/Dxq8YglZA8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 17, 2026

He last represented Pakistan in T20Is in the Asia Cup 2025, where his performances were inconsistent. Still, the seamer enjoyed a fruitful last year, taking 23 wickets at an average of 20.26 in 15 innings, with a four-wicket haul, even though his economy rate (9.10) was high.

He can have issues with varying his lines and pace on pitches demanding off-pace deliveries, as visible in the Asia Cup last year. He is an out-and-out pace bowler, something Pakistan don’t need for the pitches in Sri Lanka.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.