Why is Shaheen Afridi not in Pakistan playing XI today for PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I? The reason is simple: the left-arm pacer has been rested for this match.

Why is Shaheen Afridi not in Pakistan playing XI today for PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I?

During the toss, captain Salman Ali Agha explained Why is Shaheen Afridi not in Pakistan playing XI today for PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I? He said that Shaheen has been rested for this match.

Pakistan have also rested Fakhar Zaman and Salman Mirza. Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, and Usman Tariq have been included in the playing XI in their place.

Playing XIs for PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq.

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa.

ALSO READ:

Shaheen Afridi named in T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Shaheen Afridi has been named in Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7. The team may be resting him now and could bring him back for the 3rd T20I before the tournament.

In the 1st T20I, Shaheen went wicketless and gave away 29 runs in three overs, although Pakistan won the match by 22 runs. Before this series, he played in the Big Bash League, where he featured in four matches for Brisbane Heat, taking only two wickets and bowling at an economy rate of 11.19.

Pakistan will hope that Shaheen finds form in the final match, if he plays, as he will be one of their main pacers in the T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.