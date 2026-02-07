Why is Usman Tariq not in Pakistan playing XI today for PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026? The answer is simple that he has been rested for this game.

Why Is Usman Tariq Not in Pakistan Playing XI Today for PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026?

Pakistan begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, and after the toss, one question on everyone’s mind is that Why Is Usman Tariq Not in Pakistan Playing XI Today for PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026? The team management has decided to rest him for this match, and he could return for the next game against the USA.

As per the update from the middle, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Naseem Shah, and Fakhar Zaman are the four players not included in the playing XI for this match.

Playing XIs for PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren.

Usman Tariq Unorthodox Action and Impressive T20I Start

Usman Tariq has been in the news for his unorthodox bowling action, with players like Cameron Green and Tom Banton raising concerns about it. However, he has been tested twice and cleared, with his action declared legal. He has made an impressive start in T20Is, taking eight wickets in three matches so far.

Because of his unique action, batters often struggle to pick him. As a result, Pakistan do not play him in every match, which is why he has been rested for the game against the Netherlands. Earlier, in the three-match T20I series against Australia, he featured in only one match.

In 2025, Usman Tariq played in the ILT20, where he took five wickets. He also picked up 10 wickets in five matches in PSL 2025.

Pakistan Enter T20 World Cup 2026 in Strong Form

Pakistan are coming into the T20 World Cup in good form after defeating Australia 3-0 in a T20I series at home.

They are placed in Group A alongside the Netherlands, USA, India, and Namibia. They will play all their matches in Sri Lanka.

