‘Fog Chal Raha Hai’ — Fans Slam BCCI Scheduling, Robin Uthappa & Dale Steyn Blast Umpires After IND vs SA 4th T20I Washout

India are leading the five-match T20I series vs South Africa by 2-1, with a game remaining.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa and ex-South Africa pacer Dale Steyn expressed their frustration after the umpires abandoned the IND vs SA 4th T20I in Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium without a single ball being bowled due to intense fog. They questioned their repeated inspections that delayed the toss well past the 6:30 PM IST schedule.

Robin Uthappa Criticises Umpires Over Continuous Inspections During IND vs SA 4th T20I

The match officials kept scheduling inspections every 30 minutes for nearly three hours, hoping the situation might improve. However, the long wait tested everyone’s patience as conditions showed no signs of improvement.

Uthappa, commentating on JioHotstar, expressed his frustration, saying, “I’m so confused by the umpire’s decision. How do they think it will get better as the night goes on? It’s only going to get worse. What are they actually thinking?”

Heavy winter fog covered the venue as checks took place at 6:50 PM, 7:30 PM, 8:00 PM, 8:30 PM, and 9:00 PM. Players from both teams warmed up on the outfield for a long time before returning to their respective dressing rooms. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a face mask in the haze, raising concerns about high AQI levels.

Dale Steyn Calls for Transparency

The Protea legend Dale Steyn backed Uthappa’s perspective and sought clarity on the process.

“I’d love to ask an umpire what they’re assessing. As a former player, I believe we could play in this, but there must be rules I don’t know about,” said Steyn.

Their comments on air revealed a growing confusion among fans and experts. Uthappa described the half-hour extensions during IND vs SA 4th T20I as “counterintuitive” after over 90 minutes of delays.

Northern India’s December fog has caused disruptions in recent matches, resulting in changes to the white-ball series. Last January, India faced Afghanistan in a T20I in Mohali under similar conditions, which ignited debates about the rules. While player safety is important, the ongoing uncertainty has led to discussions about inspection protocols.

Last month, poor light in Guwahati forced the umpire to end play 30 to 45 minutes early each day of the IND vs SA 2nd Test. With the T20 World Cup 2026 only 50 days away, the cancellation of the IND vs SA 4th T20I raises concerns over the BCCI’s match scheduling.

With the fourth match called off, the fifth and final IND vs SA T20I becomes a series decider. India, leading by 2-1, will look to seal the series, while South Africa will aim to draw it.

Fans Unhappy With Umpires’ Endless Inspections

Aur Janaab kya chal raha hai ??#Lucknow pic.twitter.com/2afpoTkpbq — Khagendra Shrivas (@Kay_deeeeee) December 17, 2025

The last three members from the Indian camp are also leaving the field. Top notch planning and preparation from the BCCI, about 50 days out from the WC. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/NFrz8nDe8R — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) December 17, 2025

Why are they doing inspections so many times? Just sprinkle water near AQI meters and the game can start. — Manya (@CSKian716) December 17, 2025

The match between India and South Africa has been abandoned without a ball bowled



Clearly the air was too hazardous to play cricket in



Interesting that the Test match was moved away from Delhi for similar concerns, but this match wasn't moved pic.twitter.com/zmyfJQdg7y — Werner (@Werries_) December 17, 2025

A serious and well planned board would have never kept matches in this weather in Dharamsala and Lucknow.



Or if they do, it’s a day game. But then planning and BCCI are two parallel lines in this universe. Will never meet in any dimension. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) December 17, 2025

The event organizers of INDvSA were on weeds during making the schedule.



He scheduled night match in North Indian during peak winter season.



Absolutely Clown Authority 🤡 🤡 #INDvSA #Lucknow #Fog pic.twitter.com/a81P9meT72 — ©®° (@ajs__x) December 17, 2025

How the people of Lucknow even in this air pollution 🥲 how come @BCCI you keep matches in North india in December Even though you know the foggy conditions 🤦#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/zEJZ3Dpmr0 — Gabbar Sher 🦁 (@pavanpuli1234) December 17, 2025

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.