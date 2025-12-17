‘Fog Chal Raha Hai’ — Fans Slam BCCI Scheduling, Robin Uthappa & Dale Steyn Blast Umpires After IND vs SA 4th T20I Washout

India are leading the five-match T20I series vs South Africa by 2-1, with a game remaining.
Former India batter Robin Uthappa and ex-South Africa pacer Dale Steyn expressed their frustration after the umpires abandoned the IND vs SA 4th T20I in Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium without a single ball being bowled due to intense fog. They questioned their repeated inspections that delayed the toss well past the 6:30 PM IST schedule.
The match officials kept scheduling inspections every 30 minutes for nearly three hours, hoping the situation might improve. However, the long wait tested everyone’s patience as conditions showed no signs of improvement.
Uthappa, commentating on JioHotstar, expressed his frustration, saying, “I’m so confused by the umpire’s decision. How do they think it will get better as the night goes on? It’s only going to get worse. What are they actually thinking?”
Heavy winter fog covered the venue as checks took place at 6:50 PM, 7:30 PM, 8:00 PM, 8:30 PM, and 9:00 PM. Players from both teams warmed up on the outfield for a long time before returning to their respective dressing rooms. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a face mask in the haze, raising concerns about high AQI levels.
The Protea legend Dale Steyn backed Uthappa’s perspective and sought clarity on the process.
“I’d love to ask an umpire what they’re assessing. As a former player, I believe we could play in this, but there must be rules I don’t know about,” said Steyn.
Their comments on air revealed a growing confusion among fans and experts. Uthappa described the half-hour extensions during IND vs SA 4th T20I as “counterintuitive” after over 90 minutes of delays.
Northern India’s December fog has caused disruptions in recent matches, resulting in changes to the white-ball series. Last January, India faced Afghanistan in a T20I in Mohali under similar conditions, which ignited debates about the rules. While player safety is important, the ongoing uncertainty has led to discussions about inspection protocols.
Last month, poor light in Guwahati forced the umpire to end play 30 to 45 minutes early each day of the IND vs SA 2nd Test. With the T20 World Cup 2026 only 50 days away, the cancellation of the IND vs SA 4th T20I raises concerns over the BCCI’s match scheduling.
With the fourth match called off, the fifth and final IND vs SA T20I becomes a series decider. India, leading by 2-1, will look to seal the series, while South Africa will aim to draw it.
