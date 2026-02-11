After Impressing Against India A, Connor Esterhuizen Slams Fastest Century in South Africa Domestic Cricket [WATCH]

South Africa batter Connor Esterhuizen is regarded as one of the best talent in the country.

If there is one player who is rising up the ranks faster than lightening, it has to be Connor Esterhuizen. The 24-year-old has been celebrated as one of South Africa’s top talents, and he has yet again given a reason for spectators to be all praises about him.

Esterhuizen smashed a 58-ball century in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) 4-Day Tournament, in the match between the DP World Lions and the Tuskers. Batting at six, Connor Esterhuizen came out to bat at a time when some quick runs were required off the bat.

In the process, he ended up scoring a blistering 58-ball century, which is the fastest in the history of the tournament. To add to that, Lions opener Dominic Hendricks and Wiaan Mulder also scored scintillating centuries to take the team total to a massive 558/5 (dec), after bowling the Tuskers out for 63.

The Lions needed quick runs to basically secure them another spot in the 4-day series final, so Connor Esterhuizen proceeded to smash the fastest century in CSA 4-Day history



What Makes Connor Esterhuizen So Special?

One thing which certainly stands out for the South African batter is his ability to play all the formats of the game with ultimate ease. The 24-year-old has all the shots in the book, and is a fantastic judge of length – something which was visible in the recently concluded SA20 league and the series against India A.

To add to that, Esterhuizen can play at multiple positions in the batting order, which allows the team to navigate their way through difficult phases of the game. The youngster has already made his way to some big franchise leagues and will be watched from close quarters.

There is no doubt in the fact that the Pretoria Capitals (PC) batter has a great future ahead. However, it will be exciting to see how quick he lands up in the South African scheme of things – which might be very soon considering his level of performances in the domestic circuit.

