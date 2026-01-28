Aiden Markram Set To Open at T20 World Cup 2026 As South Africa Identify New No.3

Skipper Aiden Markram is set to open the batting at the T20 World Cup 2026, while South Africa have identified Ryan Rickelton as their new No.3.

South Africa Beat West Indies in First T20I With Ease

South Africa have started their preparations well for the T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating West Indies in the first T20I of the series. Bowling first, they restricted West Indies to 173/7 in 20 overs.

During the chase, openers Aiden Markram and Lhuan-dre Pretorius added 83 runs in just 7.5 overs. After Pretorius was dismissed for 44, Ryan Rickelton came in to bat. Markram and Rickelton stayed unbeaten and put on a 93-run partnership. South Africa chased down the target in 17.5 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Markram scored an unbeaten 86 off 47 balls, including nine fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 182.98. Rickelton remained not out on 40 off 32 balls, with one four and two sixes.

It looks likely that Aiden Markram will open the innings for South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 alongside Quinton de Kock, who has been in terrific form. De Kock was the leading run scorer in SA20 2026 but was rested for this match. As an opener in T20Is, Markram has played 14 matches and scored 405 runs at an average of 31.15.

Ryan Rickelton was not originally picked in the squad, but injuries to Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira led South Africa to call up Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs. Stubbs was also rested for this match. Rickelton usually bats as an opener, but his role at No.3 in this game indicates that South Africa may include him in the playing XI in that position. This was only the fourth time he batted at No.3 in T20Is, with his other 15 innings coming as an opener.

