Corbin Bosch Credits Former Mumbai Indians Pacer for His Bowling Evolution Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Corbin Bosch has been terrific as a bowler lately.

South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch has credited former Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Mitchell McClenaghan for his progress as a bowler. McClenaghan was a crucial part of MI for five years from 2015-19, winning three titles with the franchise.

Bosch worked with him at MI Cape Town in the recently concluded SA20 2026, where the former New Zealand pacer is the bowling coach. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Bosch explained how sharp McClenaghan is with his tactics, which helped him immensely.

“They (MI) have had guys like Mitch McClenaghan here at SA20. He’s probably got one of the most incredible minds that I’ve ever worked with when it comes to tactics. He’s played a crucial part. It opened my eyes as to how specific one person can actually be when it comes to field placings and how I want to think about going about my bowling. He was probably one of the big catalysts as to where I am today.”

Corbin Bosch set to play a vital role for South Africa at T20 World Cup 2026

Corbin Bosch has been one of the most improved T20 cricketers in the last year or so, with ample progress as both batter and bowler. For South Africa, he will play a vital role at the T20 World Cup 2026, where his task will be to contribute in every department.

He has shown significant control over his lengths and will bowl a few tough overs with the ball. South Africa will use him with the older ball and expect him to control the run flow with his variations and pace.

As a batter, Corbin Bosch flexed his range and power in the lower order, making him a valuable asset for the Proteas. More importantly, he has previous experience playing in these conditions, which will be more than handy at the mega event, as South Africa look to end the drought.

