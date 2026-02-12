Dale Steyn Heaps Praise on Tristan Stubbs for Stunning Display in T20 World Cup 2026 Super Over Against Afghanistan

Tristan Stubbs hit two sixes and a boundary in South Africa's thrilling double super-over win in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The fans are yet to get over the nail-biting double super-over finish in the Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 fixture. The former Proteas pace great Dale Steyn has applauded Tristan Stubbs for starring with an explosive show in the side’s enthralling victory.

Dale Steyn on Tristan Stubbs’ Heroics in Super Overs

The ex-Proteas seamer explained how difficult it was for the 25-year-old to brush off the pressure and hold nerves of steel to churn out some crucial maximums in the two high-pressure super overs. Especially, it was tougher for Stubbs to prove his mettle in such match-defining situations after initially being left out of South Africa’s squad for the T20 championship.

“Tristan Stubbs has been under immense pressure in the last two and a half months, not making the South African team, then an injury to Tony de Zorzi, South Africa picking [Ryan] Rickelton ahead of Stubbs, then an injury to Ferreira, and Stubbs making this team and now subsequently actually playing in the starting XI,” noted Steyn in a video.

Notably, the right-hander had managed only one run off two balls in the first innings of the match. But following Dewald Brevis’ dismissal in the first super over, the team backed Stubbs to get the job done. The youngster also repaid their faith, notching up a four and six apiece against Fazalhaq Farooqi to level Afghanistan’s total.

The batter had once again provided a much-needed start in the second super over by smashing a maximum off Azmatullah Omarzai’s first delivery. Eventually, each of the boundaries proved to be key for both teams as South Africa narrowly pipped Rashid Khan and Co. by four runs.

“All of that weight must have been sitting on him when Farooqi was running in to bowl that yorker. And yet he has to put it all aside. All the negativity, all the baggage, and concentrate at his best to now hit this for six. And he’s able to do that. It is a superman effort to be able to do that,” he added.

South Africa Off to Great Start in T20 World Cup 2026

Despite coming off a sub-par T20I form, which included a solitary series victory in the format since their runners-up finish in the last edition, South Africa have been off to a flying start in the tournament. After a comfortable 57-run win facing Canada, the team also snatched two crucial points against Afghanistan to remain unbeaten in the mega ICC event.

Aiden Markram and men will next play New Zealand on February 14 at the same stadium. The undefeated Black Caps could give them a tough fight, as the fixture will play a key role in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group D qualification scenarios.

