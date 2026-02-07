Dewald Brevis Hints At Unleashing a New Skill for South Africa at T20 World Cup 2026

South Africa kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign vs Canada on February 9.

Dewald Brevis has always had flair, but as South Africa get ready for the T20 World Cup 2026, the 22-year-old aims to add more weapons to his arsenal. Known for his gun fielding, fearless stroke play, and bold no-look sixes, Brevis is now focusing on a skill that could make him even more dangerous across international and franchise cricket: the switch hit.

Dewald Brevis Set To Unleash Switch Hit in T20 World Cup 2026

During South Africa’s training session in Ahmedabad, Dewald Brevis shared that the switch hit, a shot he has practised a lot in the nets, could finally be unleashed in the T20 World Cup 2026.

“It would be cool to do it at some stage, but it will happen at the right time. It’s always fun to face balls left-handed. When my brother [Reinardt Brevis] played in the backyard, I would do it sometimes,” revealed Dewald Brevis.

This mindset highlights why Brevis is such an important player in South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2026 plans. In the absence of Heinrich Klassen, Brevis is likely to play a similar role, while sharing finishing duties with David Miller. He brings the explosive power-hitting to the Proteas team and the ability to change games in a few overs. Now, with the switch hit, he could also have a valuable tactical option against spinners, especially on subcontinent pitches.

Dewald Brevis Peaks At The Right Time For South Africa

Dewald Brevis’ journey to the T20 World Cup 2026 has not been without challenges. His SA20 2025–26 season started on a disappointing note. In his first eight innings, he scored just 141 runs with an average of 20.14 and a strike rate of 146.87. While he showed flashes of brilliance, questions arose about his consistency and his ability to perform in different phases of an innings.

However, he then silenced his critics, scoring two fifties before hammering a century in the SA20 2025-26 final, though it came in a losing cause. This made him the 22-year-256-day-old Dewald Brevis, the youngest player to score a century in the final of a major T20 league. That surge not only helped his team but also restored his confidence at a crucial time in his career.

Since the T20 World Cup 2024, Brevis has scored 485 runs in 19 innings with an average of 28.52 and a striking strike rate of 173.83. His ability to hit boundaries stands out, marked by 27 fours and 41 sixes, showcasing his role as a high-impact batter who can quickly shift momentum.

Consistency at the international level is still a work in progress. In South Africa’s recent five-match T20I series against India, Dewald Brevis managed 69 runs in four innings with an average of 17.24, revealing the ongoing challenge of balancing aggression with game awareness.

However, his IPL 2025 stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where Brevis demonstrated both power and maturity, scoring 225 runs in six matches with an average of 37.50 and a strike rate close to 180, including two fifties, could help him make an impact in the T20 World Cup 2026.

