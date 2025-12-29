Fresh off a Blistering SA20 Century, Ryan Rickelton Opens Up on Recent Struggles and T20 World Cup 2026 Aspirations.

Ryan Rickelton endured a tough subcontinent tour.

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton has endured a rough year with the bat, with his form being inconsistent throughout the year. The southpaw endured a tough Asia tour in Pakistan and India, where he started on a high note but soon lost his touch.

After making 71 in the first innings of the Lahore Test, his scores in the second Pakistan Test and both India games read: 14, 25*, 23, 11, 35, & 35. Then, Rickelton registered two ducks in the ODI series against India to cap off a disappointing run.

India land a perfect opening blow! 🎯@arshdeepsinghh new-ball swing does the trick as Rickelton departs without scoring in the very first over! 😍#INDvSA 3rd ODI, LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/Es5XpUmR5v pic.twitter.com/eYqRKFdglS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 6, 2025

However, Ryan Rickelton has started SA20 2026 on a high note by smashing a fabulous ton in the opening game, where he scored 113 runs in 63 deliveries, including five boundaries and 11 maximums, at a strike rate of 179.37. Following his blistering knock, he opened up about how the last few months have been challenging, but his focus has not been on the T20 World Cup selection, and he just wants to enjoy the tournament.

“I am just trying to find my feet again with the bat and contribute. I’m at peace with whatever happens. Obviously, this tournament is a platform for players to put their hands up, but I’m definitely not thinking about it [the World Cup]. I am just trying to enjoy the game again, which maybe when you’re not finding [a spot in the XI] in India, can be quite hard.”

Should South Africa select Ryan Rickelton for T20 World Cup 2026?

Ryan Rickelton couldn’t have found a worse time to lose his international form, as Quinton de Kock reversed his retirement and T20 World Cup 2026 selection just around the corner. The competition at the top is immense, with the likes of Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, and Rassie van der Dussen also vying for a spot.

Even Aiden Markram has lately been opening for South Africa, which further intensifies the contest. Breetzke can also keep the wickets and will surely be in contention after Rickelton’s recent dip in form, given that he does well in SA20 2026.

However, South Africa should still select him for the T20 World Cup 2026, given that he still brings high intent and solid skills against pacers. Ryan Rickelton’s spin game is also better than Quinton’s, even if not too good, and Breetzke hasn’t found enough success in the format, at least in international cricket.

South Africa will mostly play on nice batting decks, and despite his recent dip, Rickelton’s gung-ho intent works well in the powerplay, and he fetched success almost everywhere during his peak. That century in the SA20 2026 opener was a reminder of how good he can be, and he can also play long innings without compromising the strike rate.

