Matthew de Villiers Sprints Off the Field, Hilarious Conversation Caught On the Mic in SA20 2025-26 [WATCH]

There’s nothing wrong about a player sprinting back towards the changing room from the field, especially when it is a part of a strategy. However, Johannesburg Super Kings (JSK) player Matthew de Villiers running off the field had everyone including the commentators in splits.

He was in conversation with the commentators on the mic when he had to go off, and the conversation that followed for the next three minutes was pure gold. De Villiers informed the commentators that he was going off the field to put on his gear. The commentators felt that he was going to be standing at short-leg. But later, the 25-year-old revealed that he was taking up wicketkeeping duties.

Donovan Ferreira was the wicketkeeper for the Men in Yellow when they walked out to field. However, skipper Faf du Plessis felt that he might be required to rill an arm over, after ascertaining how the pitch was playing.

The decision to bowl Ferreira was instantly rewarded as the South African star immediately sent Heinrich Klaasen packing with a simple catch to the fielder at mid-wicket. The Men in Yellow beautifully spun a web around the hosts (DSG) to push them into a corner. The top five of the Durban Super Giants is one of the best in the league, and getting past them was indeed a masterstroke by de Plessis.

How Matthew de Villiers Was a Part Of a Masterstroke By Faf du Plessis

In the first match of the campaign, Faf du Plessis opened the bowling with five different bowlers in the powerplay. In the second game against DSG, the first five overs were bowled by the same two bowlers – Prenelan Subrayen and Akeal Hossein. This was a ploy that reaped humongous rewards for the visitors, and the hosts lost four wickets with less than 30 runs on the board.

Faf du Plessis instructed Matthew de Villiers to get his gear for wicketkeeping responsibilities in the sixth over of the match. After he quickly changed his gear, the very next over was handed to Donovan Ferreira who was initially wicketkeeping. Ferreira instantly sent Klaasen back – a ploy which reaped huge rewards. The JSK skipper was superb in judging the way the wicket behaved.

Bowling the first five overs by spinners is not a regular sight in Durban. However, the wicket that was dished out in the sixth game of the tournament was different. It has something in it for the spinners, and du Plessis was really quick to realise what was on offer. He immediately made the changes which resulted in great outcomes.

