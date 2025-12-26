MICT vs DSG Highlights: Rashid Khan Pulls Off Screamer, Durban’s Super Giants Smash 232

Durban’s Super Giants sent out a clear statement in the SA20 2026 opener, piling up 232/5 against defending champions MI Cape Town at Newlands. The main feature in the MICT vs DSG highlights was the unmistakable intent of the Durban’s Super Giants batters on a surface rated closer to 170–175. DSG’s batting depth, relentless intent and a few crucial lapses in the field combined to produce their second-highest total ever in SA20 history.
A glance at the key MICT vs DSG highlights from the SA20 2026 opener at Newlands.
Rashid Khan was at the centre of the innings’ turning points. He pulled off a sensational running catch to dismiss Kane Williamson, sprinting back from mid-off and completing a full-length dive, one of the catches of the tournament already.
But the night swung the other way soon after. Rashid misjudged a straightforward chance at cover to give Aiden Markram a life, and later failed to hold on to a difficult but catchable opportunity off Heinrich Klaasen. Both moments proved expensive, allowing DSG to maintain momentum through the middle overs. Rashid ended wicketless (4-0-44-0), and MI Cape Town never quite clawed control back after those misses.
What truly separated this innings was how every DSG batter who walked in kept the scoring rate brutal. Seven batters batted, all striking above 150, with five of them operating at over 180, a level of sustained aggression that left MI Cape Town grappling for the right bowlers.
DSG plundered 69 runs in the last five overs, transforming a dominant start into a record-level finish. The end result underlined just how clinical their batting effort was and gave them early control in the SA20 opener.
