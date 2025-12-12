Pretoria Capitals Appoint Keshav Maharaj As The Captain for SA20 2026

He has captained South Africa in international cricket.

Pretoria Capitals have announced their new captain for the upcoming SA20 2026 season, which is set to kick off on December 26. Keshav Maharaj is set to take charge of what will be a pretty new-look outfit for the sister franchise of Delhi Capitals.

Keshav Maharaj Set To Take Charge of New-Look Pretoria Capitals in SA20 2026

Pretoria Capitals, who were the runners-up in the inaugural edition, finished fifth in the back to back seasons. As a result, they opted to revamp their side, letting go of most of the squad. They brought in the former India captain Sourav Ganguly as the head coach with former South Africa legend Shaun Pollock as the assistant coach.

They have now announced Keshav Maharaj as the captain of the side, replacing Rilee Rossouw. The left-arm spinner was acquired by the franchise for R1.7 million in the SA20 2026 auction held on September 9.

A captain who leads with intent, speaks with clarity, and plays with heart 🫡



Keshav Maharaj ushers in a new age for Pretoria Capitals with a vision that will define our season ahead 🙌🏼#CapitalsRebuild #PretoriaLetsRoar #BetwaySA20 pic.twitter.com/dlXTiRHJeb — Pretoria Capitals (@PretoriaCapsSA) December 12, 2025

Maharaj was previously part of Durban’s Super Giants and he led them in the last two editions. He has also led South Africa in five T20 Internationals. He brings decent captaincy experience and the franchise will look to rally around him as they aim for the maiden title.

ALSO READ:

Capitals Eye Maiden Title With Dewald Brevis Boost

Pretoria Capitals hit a full reset in the recent auction after back to back fifth-place finish. They offloaded most of the squad and went into the auction with the biggest purse of R32.5 million.

They broke the bank for Dewald Brevis, securing him for a whopping R16.5 million, making him the most expensive player in the history of the league.

Andre Russell was their pre-signing, and they have added the likes of Shai Hope, Lungi Ngidi, Sherfane Rutherford, and Craig Overton to the squad.

Pretoria Capitals Squad for SA20 2026

Keshav Maharaj (captain), Andre Russell, Jordan Cox, Sherfane Rutherford, Lungi Ngidi, Dewald Brevis, Lizaad Williams, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Codi Yusuf, Connor Esterhuizen, Bryce Parsons, Gideon Peters, Junaid Dawood, Will Smeed, Meeka-eel Prince, Bayanda Majola, Wihan Lubbe, and Sibonelo Makhanya.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.