SA20 2026 Qualification Scenarios: Who Will Qualify for the Playoffs?

The SA20 2026 Qualification Scenarios are getting heated up as the tournament nears the business end. A total of four teams will qualify for the playoffs out of the six from the league stage.

The top two teams will face each other in Qualifier 1 for a spot in the final, while the third and fourth-placed teams will play an eliminator. The winner of the Eliminator will next lock horns with the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 to seal the last available spot in the summit clash.

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), who have won the title twice in the three editions, are once again favourites to qualify while defending champions MI Cape Town (MICT) face an uphill task. Teams can also earn bonus points (1 per match) if they manage to win with a run-rate difference of 1.25 times, making the SA20 2026 playoffs qualification even more nail-biting.

Who Will Qualify For SA20 2026 Playoffs?

Based on current points, net run-rate, and remaining fixtures, Pretoria Capitals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Joburg Super Kings, and Paarl Royals are the frontrunners to qualify for the SA20 2026 playoffs, while MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants need other results to go their way. Before we delve deeper into the SA20 playoffs race, let’s look at the current standings.

SA20 2026 Points Table

Updated after PC vs MICT clash on January 12

Teams Matches Won Loss Tied N/R Points NRR Pretoria Capitals 8 4 3 0 1 20 0.403 Sunrisers Eastern Cape 7 3 2 0 2 19 2.269 Joburg Super Kings 7 3 2 0 2 17 0.572 Paarl Royals 6 3 2 0 1 15 -1.075 Durban’s Super Giants 8 2 3 0 3 14 -0.658 MI Cape Town 8 2 5 0 1 10 -1.382

Team-wise SA20 2026 qualification scenarios

Here we dissect the SA20 points table scenarios and playoffs race by going team by team, gauging their chances of qualification.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Playoffs Chances (SA20 2026)

The Orange outfit is once again the favourite to go into the playoffs and they currently sit at the top of the table.

Current SEC Qualification Scenario

Matches Played : 7

: 7 Wins : 3

: 3 Points : 19

: 19 Net Run-rate :+2.269 (best in league)

:+2.269 (best in league) Table position: 2

SEC Remaining fixtures

vs JSK, Jan 14

vs MICT, Jan 16

vs MICT, Jan 18

What SEC need for top 2 finish

Victories in all three remaining matches even without bonus points will assure a top-two position for the Sunrisers.

Joburg Super Kings Playoffs Chances (SA20 2026)

JSK are strong contenders to qualify for the playoffs and the SA20 top 4 chances strongly favour them.

Current JSK Qualification Scenario

Matches Played : 7

: 7 Wins : 3

: 3 Points : 17

: 17 Net Run-rate :+0.572

:+0.572 Table position: 3

JSK Remaining fixtures

vs SEC; Jan 14

vs PC, Jan 17

vs PR, Jan 19

What JSK need for Top 2 finish

For the Joburg Super Kings, the equation is easy. If they have to finish in the top two without depending on the result of other teams, they should win all three remaining games with bonus points.

Paarl Royals Playoffs Chances (SA20 2026)

The Royals are currently in the middle of the table but have the most number of games left, which keeps them in the hunt for a top-two finish as well.

Current PR Qualification Scenario

Matches Played : 6

: 6 Wins : 3

: 3 Points : 15

: 15 Net Run-rate : -1.075

: -1.075 Table position: 4

PR Remaining Fixtures

vs DSG, Jan 13

vs PC, Jan 15

vs DSG, Jan 17

vs JSK, Jan 19

What PR need for Top 2 finish

To get two attempts at qualifying for the finalwithout depending on other teams, Paarl Royals should win all four matches with bonus points.

MI Cape Town Playoffs Chances (SA20 2026)

Last season’s winners are currently languishing at the bottom of the table. However, they are still in the qualification race but face a tricky road ahead.

Current MICT qualification scenario

Matches Played : 8

: 8 Wins : 2

: 2 Points : 10

: 10 Net Run-rate : -1.382 (worst in league)

: -1.382 (worst in league) Table position: 6 (last)

MICT Remaining Fixtures

vs SEC, Jan 16

vs SEC, Jan 18

What MICT needs to do to qualify for playoffs

MICT’s qualification chances depend on other teams. They will need to win both their remaining games with considerable margins to get the bonus points and hope other results go their way.

Pretoria Capitals Playoffs Chances (SA20 2026)

The Capitals are currently table toppers and have a strong chance to make it to the playoffs.

Current PC qualification scenario

Matches Played : 8

: 8 Wins : 4

: 4 Points : 20

: 20 Net Run-rate : +0.403

: +0.403 Table position: 1

PC Remaining fixtures

vs PR, Jan 15

vs JSK, Jan 17

What PC need for Top 2 finish

For PC to finish in the first two places, they need to win both games with bonus points and hope either PR or SEC loses one of their remaining games and JSK don’t earn bonus points even if they win all their last three games.

Durban’s Super Giants Playoffs Chances (SA20 2026)

DSG are struggling with just two wins and are on the brink of elimination, although mathematically they might have a chance to still grab a SA20 playoffs spot.

DSG Qualification Scenario

Matches Played : 8

: 8 Wins : 2

: 2 Points : 14

: 14 Net Run-rate : -0.658

: -0.658 Table position: 5

DSG Remaining fixtures

vs PR, Jan 13

vs PR, Jan 17

What DSG needs to do to qualify for playoffs

Like MICT, DSG’s chances are low and they will need to win both their games comprehensively and wait for other results.

