Why David Miller is Not in South Africa Squad for SA vs WI T20Is

David Miller will not be participating in the SA vs WI series.

South Africa are set to lock horns with the West Indies in three T20Is as their final preparations before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. But David Miller is among the few notable absentees due to an adductor muscle injury.

Why is David Miller Not Playing Against West Indies?

The Paarl Royals (PR) captain David Miller has sustained an adductor muscle injury during their SA20 2026 fixture against the Joburg Super Kings (JSK). The incident took place in the first innings of the final group-stage match, and the finisher could not come in to bat in the penultimate over of the chase.

“David Miller suffered an adductor muscle injury on Monday while playing for Paarl Royals and will play no part in the T20I series. His availability for the T20 World Cup remains subject to the outcome of a fitness test ahead of the support period. Rubin Hermann has been added to the squad for the T20I series against West Indies in place of Miller” noted a statement from the CSA.

Notably, the last edition’s runners-up have dealt with a few setbacks just ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. Earlier, the management was forced to include Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs in their squad after Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira were ruled out of the ongoing series and the mega ICC event due to their respective injuries. Amidst this, the 36-year-old’s fitness issues will be concerning for the Proteas.

Previously, the stand-in skipper was also sidelined from the Pakistan T20I series in October 2025 after picking up a grade-1 right hamstring strain. The injury further delayed his return to the format, as Miller finally appeared in a T20 international exactly after a year during the India series.

South Africa Squad for West Indies T20Is

Aiden Markram (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, and Tristan Stubbs.

David Miller in T20s

The finisher, who has notched up 2,630 runs in 133 T20Is for South Africa, would have wanted another series to gear up for the T20 World Cup 2026. Miller recently had an average season in South Africa’s premier 20-over league, SA20, scoring only 196 runs in 10 matches, striking at 148.48.

Moreover, his stats in the India series were also ordinary. While making a comeback in the shortest format after 12 months, he managed just 39 runs in three fixtures at a strike rate of 134.48. However, the Proteas’ fans will hope for the batter to recover in time and be back to his smashing best, as they look to go one step further to claim their maiden title of the tournament.

