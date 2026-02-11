Why Is Corbin Bosch Not in South Africa Playing XI Today for SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026 Match?

Why is Corbin Bosch not in South Africa Playing XI today for SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026? The answer is simple that he has not been selected as part of the team combination for this match.

Since the toss, one of the questions trending is why is Corbin Bosch not in South Africa Playing XI today for SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026. The reason is that the Proteas have opted for an extra spinner, with George Linde coming in for Corbin Bosch. Captain Aiden Markram confirmed the change at the toss.

Playing XIs for SA vs AFG

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Corbin Bosch has done well since his debut in T20Is, which is why it feels surprising that Why is Corbin Bosch Not in South Africa Playing XI Today for SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026. He has taken 23 wickets in 16 matches. In his last 11 matches, he failed to take a wicket in only one game, while in every other match he picked up at least one wicket.

In the previous match against Canada, it was the South Africa pacers who did most of the work and took all the wickets.

South Africa aim to move closer to qualification

South Africa started the tournament on a high by defeating Canada by 57 runs in their first match. The Proteas batted first and posted 213/4. Aiden Markram scored 59 off 32 balls, Ryan Rickelton made 33, while David Miller remained unbeaten on 39 and Tristan Stubbs scored 34 not out to finish strongly.

In reply, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 31 runs in four overs. Marco Jansen took two wickets, while Corbin Bosch and Kagiso Rabada picked up one each. South Africa comfortably defeated Canada.

South Africa are in Group D along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, UAE and Canada. New Zealand are currently at the top with two wins in two matches, while South Africa are second. New Zealand need just one more win to almost secure qualification. This South Africa vs Afghanistan match is very important. If South Africa win, they will likely qualify. Their next two matches are against New Zealand and UAE. Even if they lose to New Zealand but beat UAE, they should still qualify for Super 8 stage.

