EXPLAINED: Will Fans Really Win INR 1 Crore on Taking One-Handed Catches in SA20 2026?

While the SA20 2026 season is already off to a high-octane start, fans now have a chance of winning a lucrative prize money if they can showcase their catching skills. Introduced a couple of seasons back, fans who will be able to complete a one-handed catch successfully will be eligible for the R2 Million (approx INR 1.07 cr) on offer from the league sponsor Betway.

The first match of the 2026 season between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants started off the ‘CATCH R2-MILLION’ where a fan took a one-handed stunner, while the next game, where Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals faced off, witnessed two such instances.

Check some of the best one-handed catches from the SA20 2026 season so far below.

EXPLAINED: Will fans really win the INR 1cr prize money?

While the prize money is indeed R2 million (INR 1.07cr), it is however, the entire prize pool which will be divided amongst the total number of winners.

For context, during the previous SA20 2025 season, there were a total of nine winners who took a clean one-handed catch. Therefore, the entire amount was divided among nine people with an individual winning around INR 12 lakh for his effort.

To clarify further, if observed carefully, the cheques which are presented to the winners after every match also clearly mention that it is a share of the R2 million prize pool. Thus, the final winning amount of each participant can only be decided at the end of the season but nevertheless, they will be heavily financially rewarded.

Fans have a chance to triple their winnings

In an interesting change from the ongoing SA20 2026 season, Betway have implemented an opportunity for the fans to triple their winnings.

Fans can use this benefit by playing the exclusive Betway Catch game online and then managing to take a clean one-handed catch in the stadium as well.

