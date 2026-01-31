“If Life Gives You Second Chance…” – Fans React As Ishan Kishan Strengthens Playing XI Spot With Blazing Century in IND vs NZ 5th T20I

Ishan Kishan showcased a stellar form to put up a blistering 103 runs in the IND vs NZ 5th T20I.
Ishan Kishan has played a blistering knock to slam his maiden T20I hundred in the IND vs NZ 5th T20I. Following yet another cheap dismissal of Sanju Samson (6), the wicketkeeper-batter entered the crease during the third over and amassed 103 runs off just 43 balls at an astonishing strike rate of 239.53.
A total of 84 runs in Kishan’s innings came from boundaries as the batter hit six fours and 10 maximums during his explosive blitz. His whirlwind ton, followed by two fierce knocks from captain Suryakumar Yadav (63 off 30) and Hardik Pandya (42 off 17) have fueled India’s score to a massive 271/5.
However, the Black Caps will need a scintillating effort to chase down India’s third-highest total in the T20Is. Earlier, Suryakumar and Co. had put up 297/6 against Bangladesh in October 2024 and 283/1 against South Africa in November 2024.
The Men in Blue have already claimed the series with their successive victories in the first three clashes. But the ongoing match still holds significant importance for both sides, as this is the final preparation before kicking off their respective campaigns in the much-anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
Samson’s form was once again a major talking point before the match in his hometown, Thiruvananthapuram. But the gloveman continued his lean patch to end the five-match series with just 46 runs. With Kishan carrying on a scorching-hot form, the Indian management might opt to promote the usual opener from his current No.3 position in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.
The reigning champions will begin their title-defence against the United States of America (USA) on February 7, followed by a warm-up clash facing the last edition’s runners-up, South Africa, on February 4.
