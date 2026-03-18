Jos Buttler Opens Up on England Future After Disappointing T20 World Cup 2026

Former England captain and wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has opened up about his future with the Three Lions after a disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026. The subpar show also raised further speculations about whether the 35-year-old will continue to be in England’s plans going forward, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup lined up next.

In the recent ICC event where England lost to India in the semifinal, Buttler finished the tournament with just 87 runs in eight games, averaging at an unimpressive 10.87. Although he has 18 months still left on his contract, Buttler remains unsure if he will be selected for England’s next white-ball assignment when India visits the country in July.

Echoing on the same lines, Jos Buttler said on his podcast ‘For the Love of Cricket’,

“I hope so. I don’t know. Obviously I had a poor tournament, which is disappointing, but I’ve been playing some of the best cricket of my [career] in recent years, so hopefully I can get back to playing my best.”

He added, “I certainly have ambitions [to continue playing for England] but no longer being a captain, I’m not a selector and whatever, so what will be will be. Yeah, we will see.”

ALSO READ:

Will Jos Buttler remain in England’s plans moving forward?

With England boasting a strong pool of young talents who are waiting on the flanks, Buttler will need a revival of fortunes to maintain his spot in the main side. England already have a number of talented young wicketkeepers in the ranks in the likes of Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Thomas Rew amongst others. While Smith has already evolved into a mainstay in the longest format apart from white-ball, Jordan Cox is being groomed in the shorter formats while U19 star Thomas Rew is an exciting upcoming English talents.

The natural progression would be to shift the focus to the youngsters and Jos Buttler will really need to carve out a place for himself. The upcoming stint with Gujarat Titans in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) will play a key role in shaping Buttler’ England future.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.