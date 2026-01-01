‘Breaking the door’ – Ashwin Backs New CSK Recruit Sarfaraz Khan for Consistent Chances in IPL 2026 After Incredible Domestic Form

He put up a magnificent 157 in Mumbai's latest VHT 2025-26 match.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has urged the team to include the star Mumbai batter, Sarfaraz Khan, in their IPL 2026 playing XII, following his incredible show in the domestic tournaments.

Ravichandran Ashwin Heaps Praise on Sarfaraz Khan Ahead of IPL 2026

The player took to the micro-blogging platform X to applaud the 28-year-old, who has been carrying on a stellar form in the domestic circuit across formats. Coming on the back of a great run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025, Sarfaraz also kickstarted the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 with two smashing knocks.

Following his 55-run contribution against Uttarakhand, the batter notched up an electrifying 157 facing Goa off only 75 balls. The whirlwind innings witnessed nine boundaries and a jaw-dropping 14 sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 209.33.

Earlier, the right-hander also enjoyed a similar blistering form in the SMAT 2025. He scored 329 runs in seven fixtures, striking at a blazing rate of 203.08.

Read Ashwin’s tweet on Sarfaraz here:

100*(47), 52(40), 64(25), 73(22) in the SMAT.



That form’s transitioned seamlessly into the Hazare with scores of 55(49) followed by a blistering 157(75) today with 14 sixes. It's particularly impressive how he murders spin in the middle overs with his sweeps and slog sweeps.… pic.twitter.com/MfBWAD6QH8 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 31, 2025

ALSO READ:

Sarfaraz Khan Will Hope for Consistent Chances in CSK Playing XI

Despite showcasing a consistent run for Mumbai in multiple domestic events across seasons, he has not managed many opportunities in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as for the national cricket team. But in his limited appearances of only 50 matches in eight editions of the league, the player has failed to deliver some noteworthy performances, accumulating just 585 runs at a strike rate of 130.58.

However, after his recent smashing outings in two of the domestic white-ball tournaments, Sarfraz would be confident to continue the form into the IPL 2026 for his new franchise, CSK. Previously, he has played for the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the IPL 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS), and the Delhi Capitals (DC).

But as Ashwin noted on his tweet, amidst a star-studded CSK batting lineup, featuring skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, youngsters Ayush Mhatre, and Dewald Brevis, newly traded Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and the former captain MS Dhoni, it could be difficult for him to earn a spot.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.