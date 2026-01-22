Dewald Brevis Smashes Hat-Trick of Sixes To Seal Win in SA20 Qualifier 1 for Delhi Capitals Franchise [WATCH]

Dewald Brevis hit three consecutive sixes to help Pretoria Capitals, the sister franchise of Delhi Capitals, reach the final of the SA20 2026 season as they defeated Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Qualifier 1.

Dewald Brevis Seals Victory for Pretoria Capitals

The incident happened in the 19th over of the second innings when Pretoria Capitals needed 18 runs from 12 balls. Dewald Brevis was on strike against Lewis Gregory and turned the game around by hitting three sixes in a row. Gregory missed his yorker on the first ball, allowing Brevis to hit a clean six straight down the ground .

The next delivery was again a low full toss, which Brevis smashed over long on for another maximum. On the third ball, Gregory tried a slower short delivery, but it sat up perfectly for Brevis, who pulled it into the crowd at mid wicket to seal the win and send Pretoria Capitals into the SA20 2026 final.

18 needed off 12 in Qualifier 1,



Brevis with injured finger smashed hat-trick of sixes and won it for Pretoria Capitals. pic.twitter.com/q0wFAoPRS1 — ` (@WorshipDhoni) January 21, 2026

ALSO READ:

Pretoria Capitals chased down the target of 171 with nine balls to spare and seven wickets in hand. Bryce Parsons scored 60, while Dewald Brevis stayed unbeaten on 75 off 38 balls to seal the win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.