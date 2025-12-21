Hat-trick Of Run-outs! Gulf Giants Tumble in Last Over against Dubai Capitals in ILT20 2025-26 [WATCH]

The Gulf Giants were on a three-match losing streak.

Hat-tricks in cricket are like water in a desert. Extremely rare to find. The frequency of coming across one has gone up due to the increase in the matches being played over the years. The Gulf Giants fell to a hat-trick in the ILT20 2025 against the Delhi Capitals. The only thing which separated this hat-trick from the usual ones, was the fact that this one had absolutely nothing to do with the class of the bowler.

The incident took place in the last over of the first innings between the Giants and Capitals. The score was around the 150-run mark with seven wickets having fallen. The last over of the innings was being bowled by Mustafizur Rahman, who is known for his death bowling. The over saw three wickets coming, which had nothing to do with Mustafizur. All run-outs, off consecutive deliveries.

The mayhem started on the third ball of the final over, when the batter tried tonking the ball over Mustafizur’s head down the ground. However, the batters went for a second run, and were caught in the middle by a good throw from the fielder. The batters had no option but to tonk the ball hard, as it was the last over of the innings.

The second and third dismissals were the same, with the keeper playing a role in all of them. Aayan Khan, Haider Razzaq and Mark Adair were the three batters to be dismissed off successive deliveries from Mustafizur Rahman.

A String Of Losses For the Gulf Giants

The Gulf Giants came into the match against the Delhi Capitals, desperately wanting to take away two points from the clash. The team lost each of their last three games, and were in a spot of bother coming into their 8th group stage fixture. However, they were once again let down by a poor performance, registering their fourth defeat on the trot.

Pathum Nissanka, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai have been registering consistent runs for the Giants and have their names amongst the top 10 batters with the most runs in the tournament so far (December 21). However, the team will have to make sure that they play as a unit and clinch the important moments in the game.

That being said, the bowling is where the Gulf Giants have taken a hit. Azmatullah Omarzai is the only bowler from the side to feature in the top 10 most wicket-takers in the season so far. This highlights a major issue for the franchise, and indicates that the bowling department needs to do better in terms of their ability to finish games and wreck batting orders.

