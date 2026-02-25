KL Rahul Takes A Superb Juggling Catch To Remove Kanhaiya Wadhawan In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final [WATCH]

KL Rahul took his third catch in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final.

KL Rahul is enjoying the Hubballi with his third catch in the Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final. He took a stunning third catch to dismiss Kanhaiya Wadhawan and hand the first wicket to Shikhar Shetty.

KL Rahul Pulls Back Strings With A Juggling Catch in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final

Bowling the 131st over on Day 2 of the Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir match-up, left-armer Shikhar Shetty scalped his first wicket. He edged out the 24-year-old keeper-batter at 70 runs, including nine fours.

KL Rahul, guarding the first slip, received the ball, but didn’t hold it. It deflected twice before Rahul completed a clean catch and celebrated by throwing it again in the air, only to catch it again.

Shetty was elated to scalp a wicket after a rather patchy spell, and celebrated in unison.

Watch the catch video here.

As the wicket fell, Jammu and Kashmir had 417/5 on the board.

Despite losing their opener, Qamran Iqbal, cheaply, Yawer Hassan (88) and Shubham Pundir (121) held the fort on Day 1. Paras Dogra played the captain’s knock with a vital 70 at No.4. Abdul Samad also added 61 runs to the team’s total.

At stumps on Day 2, Sahil Lotra (57) and Abid Mushtaq (20) are unbeaten on the crease.

In the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final so far, Prasidh Krishna has been the pick of the bowlers with a three-wicket haul. Two of his wickets came with Rahul completing the catches. Vidyadhar Patil and Shreyas Gopal also have a wicket each.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.