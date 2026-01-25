News
Sanju Samson Matt Henry IND vs NZ 3rd T20I
watch

Matt Henry Sends Stumps Flying, Sanju Samson Out for Golden Duck in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I [WATCH]

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: January 25, 2026
1 min read
Sanju Samson Matt Henry IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Sanju Samson has been struggling with form in the ongoing T20Is against New Zealand. Chasing 154 in Guwahati, Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened the innings. But a masterclass from Matt Henry sent the gloveman packing for a golden duck.

Matt Henry Silences Sanju Samson With A Golden Duck

Bowling the first ball of the second innings, Matt Henry knocked off the stumps with an easy delivery. Sanju Samson tried to play a flick shot, but he missed it completely, and the ball hit the stumps behind him.

The batter and the crowd were equally stunned, and the stadium went silent. Samson walked back to the dugout with a golden duck.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, India are 62/2 in 4/2 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav 5 (5) and Abhishek Sharma 27 (7) unbeaten on the crease.

