Mujeeb Ur Rahman Picks Up Hat-Trick in Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Mujeeb Ur Rahman became the third Afghanistan bowler to take a hat-trick in T20Is. He achieved the feat in the second T20I of the series against West Indies at the Dubai International Stadium.

Hat-trick for Mujeeb Ur Rahman against West Indies

The incident took place in the second innings during the eighth over when Mujeeb Ur Rahman was bowling his third over. On the last two balls, he dismissed Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles. Lewis was trapped lbw for 13, while Charles was bowled by a googly for a duck, putting Mujeeb on a hat-trick.

Mujeeb completed his hat-trick in the 16th over of the innings. On the first ball, Brandon King stepped out to play a big shot but mistimed it, and Darwish Rasooli took the catch at long on. King was out for 50.

Earlier in the match, Afghanistan posted 189/4 in the first innings and then bowled out West Indies for 150 to win by 39 runs and take a 2–0 lead in the series. Mujeeb Ur Rahman finished with figures of 4/21 in the match.

