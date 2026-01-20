6 Off 1 Ball: Retired England Star Hits Six Off Final Ball To Win Sylhet Titans The Eliminator In BPL 2026 [WATCH]

England Star Chris Woakes won the game for the Sylhet Titans with a six off the last ball of the match.

If you need nerves of steel in low scoring thrillers, Chris Woakes is probably who your attention should go towards. The former England all-rounder won the Eliminator for Sylhet Titans by clearing the ropes when the team needed six off the last ball against Rangpur Riders to advance to the next stage.

Chris Woakes also contributed with the ball, scalping two wickets and giving away just 15 runs in exchange. The Titans were not in a very good position when he came in to bat, but Woakes single-handedly pushed the team into the Qualifier 2.

ALSO READ:

Nerves Of Steel From the England Star

Sylhet Titans take the win! 💥 what a performance. What a moment.



BASHUNDHARA CEMENT BPL 2026, POWERED BY WALTON LIFT#BPL2026 pic.twitter.com/TL4Q1UZExP — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 20, 2026

Faheem Ashraf, the pacer from Pakistan who was assigned to bowl the last over against the Titans went for the wide yorker, but couldn’t get the execution right. Instead, he ended up providing a half-volley to Woakes, which he dispatched over covers for a sumptuous maximum.

The Sylhet Titans will now lock horns with the Rajshahi Warriors in Qualifier 2, the winner of which will face the Chattogram Royals in the Final on January 23.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.