Tom Banton Complains About Usman Tariq’s Bowling Action to Umpire After Dismissal in ILT20 2025/26 [WATCH]

Tariq's bowling action has often sparked controversy.

Tom Banton was seen complaining about Usman Tariq’s bowling action after getting out in the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025/26. Tariq’s action has often been under the scanner, and he has explained how a distinct dimension of his body makes him look like a chucker.

Tariq bowled a carrom ball outside the off-stump line, to which Banton tried to hit over the long-off region but couldn’t get a neat connection. The ball went straight to the fielder, Sam Curran, as Banton had to depart after looking so good.

However, as he got out, Tom Banton was quick to complain, gesturing Tariq’s bowling action to the umpire. The English batter was suggesting that the bowler bent his elbow beyond the limit before leaving the field in frustration.

Later, the bowler was seen having a conversation with the umpire, and although nothing conclusive can be drawn from the audio, Usman Tariq might be in trouble again with his action. Banton was clearly unhappy with the way he delivered the ball, and his complaint will surely force the umpires to look into the matter more seriously, especially since the Pakistani bowler has previously been banned for his illegal bowling action.

Usman Tariq puts on a match-winning performance on his ILT20 debut

While Usman Tariq’s bowling action has come into the limelight again, his performance with the ball was impressive on his ILT20 debut. He took three wickets for 33 runs at an economy rate of 8.25 in his four-over spell to end as the bowler of the game.

Tariq dismissed big batters like Tom Banton (63), Kieron Pollard (15), and Sanjay Krishnamurthi (0) to break the batting lineup of MI Emirates. At one stage, the Emirates were going well in the chase, but his spell not only put the brakes on the scoring rate but also took away key batters.

Eventually, Desert Vipers restricted MI Emirates to 188/7 to win the game by 45 runs. In a high-scoring clash, Usman Tariq stood out with his plethora of variations and helped the Vipers qualify for the final of ILT20 2025/26.

However, it will be interesting to see whether Tariq is allowed to bowl in the summit clash after Banton’s complaint, as his bowling action is surely not convincing yet. He has made numerous adjustments to revive his career, but the batters’ issues are understandable – his action does look unconvincing almost every time.

