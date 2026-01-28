Former RCB Star Set to Become New Australia Captain Across Formats

She had played a crucial role in the triumphant run of RCB in the WPL 2024.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Sophie Molineux is set to take over Australia’s reins from captain Alyssa Healy. Her leadership stint will begin with the three-match T20I series against India, starting on February 15.

Australia to Elect RCB Spinner Sophie Molineux as New Skipper

According to various reports, Cricket Australia is set to hand over the leadership duties to Molineux ahead of their home 20-over series against India. The move comes after the current captain Alyssa Healy’s announcement to retire from international cricket following the upcoming multi-format series against Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.

Though the wicketkeeper-batter will lead Australia in the three ODIs and the one-off Test, she will not participate in the T20I leg of the series. The decision has been made to allow the team and the new skipper to better prepare for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The mega ICC event is scheduled to commence on June 12 in England.

However, Molineux has represented Australia in 58 matches so far, snaring 41, 31, and seven scalps in the T20Is, ODIs, and Tests, respectively. Her exceptional stats also include a four-wicket haul apiece in the two white-ball formats.

ALSO READ:

Sophie Molineux Had Led Melbourne Renegades to WBBL 2024 Title

Previously, the southpaw had guided the Melbourne Renegades to their maiden Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) silverware in 2024. Notably, the triumphant campaign came after a disastrous bottom-place finish in the league’s previous edition, which Molineux had missed participating in due to an injury.

The spinner also played a key role in RCB’s title-winning campaign in the WPL 2024. She had bagged 12 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 7.31 and contributed a crucial 78 runs in seven innings. But after missing out on the latest Women’s Premier League season with a knee injury, the former Bengaluru player also opted out from registering in the WPL 2026 mega auction due to personal reasons.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.