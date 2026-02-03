Gujarat Giants Youngster Earmarked As ‘Future Star’ After WPL 2026 Heroics

The Gujarat Giants will take on the Delhi Capitals in the eliminator of WPL 2026, and the fielding coach had some nice words to share.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) was introduced to give youngsters a platform to showcase their skillset in front of the larger audience. And the league has done just that! Gujarat Giants coach Sarah Taylor expressed her opinions on the contribution of the league in developing players.

The Gujarat Giants have pretty much experienced a roller-coaster ride in the fourth edition of the tournament till now, and will take on the Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator. The winner will then lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who have by far been the best team of the season.

However, Anushka Sharma has played a huge role in the middle-order for the Giants, and fielding coach Sarah was all praises for the youngster. Taylor called out Anushka as one of the future stars of the game, and the youngster has already shown why.

Taylor added while speaking to PTI, “They want to learn, and that’s the most beautiful thing. They’re only going to get better.”



Can the Gujarat Giants Star Receive An Indian Call-up?

Speaking of the ability she has got, certainly yes! However, considering the amount of competition at the top of the order for the Indian side, it seems like Anushka Sharma will have to wait a bit for her chance to come by. The youngster has played some sumptuous knocks in the tournament so far.

What separates Anushka from a lot of batters is the ability to play proper cricketing shots, and find gaps to perfection. Her bottom hand is extremely strong, and she understands the situation of the game really well. The 22-year-old has scored 161 runs in six innings so far for the Giants.

Taylor credited the league for the development of the players all-round, and orated that the future of women’s cricket will look completely different to what it was a few years ago. She also mentioned that the ability of the players to keep learning is what will only make them better.

“You’ve got young girls who are tiny but hitting sixes straight down the ground. That power just wasn’t part of the game earlier. They’re playing under lights, in tight games, with some of the best players in the world, watching how they go about their cricket and picking up little titbits,” explained Taylor.

