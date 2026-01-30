Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals Reason For Loss Despite 48-ball 82* in GG vs MI Virtual Quarter-final in WPL 2026

Mumbai Indians skipper was a lone warrior in the virtual quarter-final against Gujarat Giants.

Had someone stayed with her at the other end for a little more time, Harmanpreet Kaur would have got the Mumbai Indians (MI) over the line. Instead, her unbeaten 48-ball 82 wasn’t enough for the two-time Women’s Premier League (WPL) champions, as Gujarat Giants booked an Eliminator berth.

The Women in Blue & Gold just kept losing wickets at regular intervals in their chase of a 168, which would otherwise have been in control, for the quality that they possess. However, the Ashleigh Gardner-led side executed their plans to perfection to get over the line.

MI skipper and lone warrior Harmanpreet Kaur revealed the reason for their loss in the post-match interview, stating that it was down to their lack of execution in both departments which led them to drop points in a crucial match.

“First six overs, we were not able to execute our plans. We lost wickets and could not score runs. In between, we wanted to have partnerships but could not have any impactful partnerships. Just told myself that I have to keep batting. Was looking for support but unfortunately, could not get support,” said Harmanpreet Kaur after the game.

What Could the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Side Do Differently?

The Mumbai Indians are not exactly choosing the right combination to balance their side lately. The decision to drop an all-rounder like Nicola Carey has not served them well, especially on wickets where the conditions are assisting medium pacers.

To add to that, the two-time WPL champions have made their lives difficult by losing wickets at regular intervals. They have chopped and changed their batting order many times, the most evident change being at the top of the order.

Whether they qualify or not will now depend on the result of the last group stage match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and the UP Warriorz (UPW). If the former win, they will pip MI to book the Eliminator berth alongside GG.

On the other hand, if the Meg Lanning-side defeat DC, then the Mumbai Indians will have a real chance to qualify for the clash against GG, on the basis of their superior run-rate as compared to the UP Warriorz.

