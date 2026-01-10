MI-W vs DC-W Playing 11: Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Today WPL 2026 Match 3

Playing 11 and Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match 3.

Match No. 3 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI-W) and Delhi Capitals (DC-W) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Let’s check the MI-W vs DC-W Playing 11 for today.

Mumbai Indians started the tournament with a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match. In the first innings, they posted 154/6 in 20 overs with useful contributions from Nicola Carey, Sajana Sajeevan, and G Kamlini. However, it was Nadine de Klerk’s show for RCB. She took four wickets and then scored an unbeaten 63 off 43 balls in the second innings to guide her team to a four wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

For Delhi Capitals, this will be their first match of WPL 2026. In the past three seasons, they have been one of the best teams in the WPL but lost in the final each time. This season, with Jemimah Rodrigues as the captain, they will be aiming to once again reach the final and win the title.

MI-W vs DC-W Playing 11

Mumbai Indians might play the same team that featured against RCB in the previous match, while Delhi Capitals will be looking to field their strongest XI.

MI-W Playing 11

For Mumbai Indians, Hayley Matthews, who missed the WPL 2026 opener due to injury, may have to sit out this match as well, and the team might continue with the same XI.

MI-W Likely Playing 11: Nat Sciver-Brunt, G Kamalini(w), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Saika Ishaque.

MI-W Batting Order:

Openers: Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini

No.3: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Middle-order: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nicola Carey, Sajana Sajeevan, Amanjot Kaur

Lower-order: Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

DC-W Playing 11

For Delhi Capitals, there is no injury concern. The only major update is that a few weeks ago, Annabel Sutherland pulled out of the WPL 2026 due to personal reasons. Alana King, who came in as her replacement, might get a chance to feature in the playing XI.

DC-W Likely Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Alana King, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

DC-W Batting Order

Openers: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt

No.3: Jemimah Rodrigues

Middle-order: Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Alana King

Lower-order: Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

