Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 Preview: Full Squad, Fixtures, Best XI, and Key Players 

They have won two titles in three seasons.

The reigning champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), will be gunning for back-to-back titles in the upcoming Women’s Premier League edition, which begins on January 9. Ahead of the season, we bring you the Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 preview with all you need to know.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who has led the team to two championships in three years, will continue to be the captain. The franchise had to rebuild their squad in the mega auction, and they have done a reasonable job in bringing back as many of their players as they could.

Mumbai Indians Squad for WPL 2026

Mumbai Indians are a franchise that is high on having familiar faces. They retained Harmanpreet, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, and G Kamalini ahead of the mega auction. MI went into the auction to replicate their title-winning squad. They managed to do so by bringing in the likes of Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, and Sajeevan Sajana.

Check out the full Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 squad.

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Sanskriti Gupta, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Poonam Khemnar, Nicola Carey, and Milly Illingworth.

Gully se ground tak, sapno ka raasta.

Ground pe utre, toh game hi ghuma de.

Aali re… hi pori Mumbaichi 💙#AaliRe #MumbaiIndians #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/ZcYdBRqado — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 5, 2026

Mumbai Indians Fixtures in WPL 2026

MI will kick off their campaign with the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 9. They will play five league games in Navi Mumbai and three in Vadodara. Here’s the full list of Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 fixtures:

Date Opposition Venue Time (IST) 9 Jan 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 10 Jan 2026 Delhi Capitals Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 13 Jan 2026 Gujarat Giants Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 15 Jan 2026 UP Warriorz Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 17 Jan 2026 UP Warriorz Navi Mumbai 3:30 PM 20 Jan 2026 Delhi Capitals Vadodara 7:30 PM 26 Jan 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vadodara 7:30 PM 30 Jan 2026 Gujarat Giants Vadodara 7:30 PM

Mumbai Indians Best XI

Looking at the Mumbai Indians squad, their likely four overseas starters will be Sciver-Brunt, Matthews, Kerr, and Ismail. The Mumbai Indians best XI could look like:

Hayley Matthews

G Kamalini (wk)

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Harmanpreet Kaur (c)

Amelia Kerr

Amanjot Kaur

Poonam Khemnar

Sajeevan Sajana

Sanskriti Gupta

Shabnim Ismail

Saika Ishaque

Where Will Mumbai Indians Finish in WPL 2026?

MI decided to rely on their tried and tested formula that got them two trophies in three seasons. However, the squad has some serious problems.

Their biggest issue would be the lower middle order that does not have the firepower or experience. They boast of a quality bowling attack with good variety, which should keep them competitive. However, the batting unit relies heavily on Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur.

To conclude, MI should reach the playoffs, but the title chances depend on how well Matthews and Kerr do with the bat.

Key Players for Mumbai Indians WPL 2026

The two-time champions have a few star players that they will depend on heavily. Let’s take a look at the key players for Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 campaign.

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been one of the pillars for the team with her all-round skill set. She has amassed 1,027 runs in the league at an average of 46 while striking at 142. She has also taken 32 wickets with her medium-pace bowling at an economy of 7.66. The best in the business, anchoring at No.3 or four guaranteed overs, Sciver-Brunt is too valuable.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt became the first player to hit the 1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣-run mark in #TATAWPL 🔝



Who will be the next batter to get there? 🔢#KhelEmotionKa pic.twitter.com/H3rTGqa7y0 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 31, 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has shown a remarkable ability to come clutch, and she will yet again be vital for their season. She has scored 851 runs in the league at an average of 40.52 and a strike rate of 143, including eight half-centuries. Harman provides them stability and firepower at number four.

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews is a world-class athlete with proven performances all over the globe. In the WPL, however, her bat has under-delivered. She has 758 runs in the league at 27 average and 121 strike rate. Matthews has been excellent with her off-spin bowling, claiming 41 wickets at 7.24 RPO. MI will hope for better returns from her with the bat.

Amelia Kerr

The leg-spin all-rounder has taken 40 wickets in the competition at an economy of 7.64. But much like Matthews, Amelia Kerr hasn’t delivered to her potential with the bat. That is partly down to her batting out of her natural position. Her performance with the bat could be key for the Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 campaign.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.