RCB Star Continues Her Fine Batting Form, Smashes 111 in WBBL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Ellyse Perry, playing for the Sydney Sixers, scored a brilliant knock in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) match against the Adelaide Strikers at North Sydney Oval in Sydney.

The Australian all-rounder was retained by Rcb for INR 2 crore on the retention deadline day.

RCB star Ellyse Perry with a wonderful Knock against Adelaide Strikers

In the match, Sydney Sixers batted first, and Ellyse Perry and Sophia Dunkley opened the innings. Both started well and stayed together till the 16th over, adding 141 runs for the first wicket. Sophia Dunkley scored 54 off 40 balls before getting out. After that, Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner added 31 runs together. During this stand, the RCB batter Perry completed her century and went on to score 111 off 71 balls. She hit 16 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 156.34. She was dismissed on the second ball of the last over, and Sydney Sixers finished with 173/4. For the strikers Eleanor Larosa took all the four wickets.

Ellyse Perry has now scored 383 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.71 and a strike rate of 141.85. She has one century and two half centuries and is currently fourth on the leading run scorers list in the tournament.

She also had some luck during her innings. When she was on 91 not out, she chopped the ball onto her stumps, but the bails did not fall off.

When it's your day… 😅



Ellyse Perry smashed this into the stumps, but the bails did not come off! #WBBL11 pic.twitter.com/IreC4skqlo — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) December 7, 2025

In reply, Adelaide Strikers scored 172/7 and lost by just one run. For the Strikers, Bridget Patterson top scored with 65 off 35 balls. For the Sydney Sixers, Lauren Cheatle and Ashleigh Gardner took two wickets each, and Amelie Kerr and Caoimhe Bray took one each. It was a nail biting finish, as the Strikers needed 18 runs in the last over. Patterson hit the first three balls for 14 runs, but Gardner held her nerve and gave only two runs in the last three balls.

ALSO READ:

Sydney Sixers Seal Second Spot in the League Table

With this win, Sydney Sixers finished the league stage in second place with six wins in 10 matches. Adelaide Strikers ended seventh with only three wins in 10 games.

The Sixers will now wait for the result of the playoff match between Perth Scorchers, who finished third, and Melbourne Stars, who finished fourth. The winner of that match will face the Sixers, and the winner of that game will meet Hobart Hurricanes in the final, as the Hurricanes finished first in the standings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.