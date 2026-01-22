Titas Sadhu Ruled Out of WPL 2026; Gujarat Giants Pick Former Mumbai Indians Player As Replacement

Gujarat Giants have faced a big setback as Titas Sadhu has been ruled out of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 due to injury.

Former Mumbai Indians Player Called in as Replacement For Titas Sadhu

Titas Sadhu, who was bought by Gujarat Giants for INR 30 lakh in the auction, didn’t play any match because of her injury.

To replace her, Gujarat Giants have brought in former Mumbai Indians player Jintimani Kalita. Jintimani has played 13 WPL matches so far, including 10 in the 2023 season and three in 2025.

Gujarat Giants Updated squad for the reamainder of WPL 2026

Ashleigh Gardner (c), Anushka Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Danni Wyatt, Ayushi Soni, Georgia Wareham, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, Beth Mooney, Shivani Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Happy Kumari, Kashvee Gautam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.

ALSO READ:

WPL 2026 League Stage Heats Up with Gujarat Giants Eyeing Playoffs

Gujarat Giants are at the bottom of the WPL 2026 table with two wins and three losses, earning four points and a net run rate of -0.864. Apart from RCB, who have already secured the playoffs with five wins from five matches, the other four teams are on same points. Only Mumbai have played six matches so far, while the rest have played five.

With only three matches left in the league stage, Gujarat will need to win every game to stay in playoff contention, as only two of the remaining four teams can qualify.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.