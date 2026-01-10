Why is Alyssa Healy Not Playing WPL 2026?

Alyssa Healy won't play WPL 2026 after missing WPL 2025 as well with an injury, but this time the reason is different.

Alyssa Healy is not going to play WPL 2026 after leading the UP Warriorz side in the past.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 has begun, and many star players are taking part in this season. However, one surprising absence is Alyssa Healy, who is not playing in this edition of the tournament. The latest WPL 2026 news has several big Australia players missing WPL 2026, including RCB’s Ellyse Perry and Delhi Capitals’ Annabel Sutherland. But Alyssa Healy will miss WPL 2026 for entirely different reasons to those Australia teammates of hers.

Alyssa Healy Went Unsold in WPL 2026 Auction

The Australian captain and wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy will not be part of this season as she went unsold in the WPL 2026 auction.

She was the first player to come up in the auction but surprisingly received no bids.

Even in the accelerated rounds, her name was not called, which showed that no team was interested in buying her.

Why Was Alyssa Healy Not Picked in WPL 2026 Auction?

UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar said that teams often prefer overseas all-rounders, and with only four overseas players allowed in the XI, it was difficult to include someone like her.

“Alyssa Healy going unsold was surprising for different reasons,” Nayar said.

“When you’re allowed only four overseas players [in the XI], your options are limited, and many teams prefer all-rounders in their set-up. It’s a tough situation for someone of her stature,” he added.

RCB assistant coach Anya Shrubsole added that Healy did not fit their team combination, as they already had a strong top order and a wicketkeeper-batter.

“We have a very strong top order, and Georgia Voll gives us some offspin as well,” Shrubsole said. “With Richa Ghosh [as a wicketkeeper-batter] in the top five, going for Healy didn’t make sense for us,” she added.

Healy’s long injury layoff, including missing the WPL 2025 with a stress injury in her right foot, made franchises hesitant to spend on her or use an overseas slot due to fitness concerns.

Alyssa Healy entered the auction with a base price of INR 50 lakh after being released by UP Warriorz, who had bought her for INR 70 lakh for the first two seasons.

Alyssa Healy in WPL

In the WPL overall, former UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy has played 17 matches, scoring 428 runs at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 130.48 including three half centuries.

In the 2024 season, she scored 175 runs at an average of 21.87 with a strike rate of 117.44. She later missed the 2025 season due to injury and was released by the franchise.

