Why is Anushka Sharma Not in Gujarat Giants Playing XI for MI vs GG WPL 2026 Today?

She scored 57 runs in first two WPL 2026 matches.

Gujarat Giants (GG) breakout star Anushka Sharma has been left out of today’s WPL 2026 match against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) due to an injury. Ayushi Soni replaced her in the Gujarat Giants playing XI, marking her debut in the tournament.

Why Is Anushka Sharma Not In the Gujarat Giants Playing XI?

Speaking at the toss, Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner revealed that Anushka has sustained an injury and will miss the game between GG-W vs MI-W. She was seen wearing strapping on her right hand ahead of the match.

“Anushka is unfortunately out with an injury, and Ayushi makes her debut today,” said Gardner at the toss.

The Giants took to X handle and shared an official update on Anushka Sharma post the toss. The franchise confirmed that the right-hander will be out of action for a short period. While there is no clarity about the severity of the injury, the 22-year-old is expected to miss at least a couple of upcoming matches.

After an unfortunate injury against Delhi Capitals, Anushka will be out of action for a short period. 😔



After an unfortunate injury against Delhi Capitals, Anushka will be out of action for a short period. 😔

Wishing our Star Girl, a speedy and strong recovery. ❤️‍🩹

Anushka’s absence is a huge setback for the Giants as the 22-year-old cricketer from Madhya Pradesh impressed everyone in the first two games of the ongoing WPL 2026. Batting at No. 3, she scored 44 runs off 30 balls, laced with seven fours, on her WPL debut and forged a match-winning 103-run partnership with captain Gardner (65). While she failed to leave her mark with the bat (13 off 10 balls) against Delhi Capitals (DC), Anushka made an impact with an outstanding save on the boundary line.

GG have made an incredible start to the WPL 2026 season, winning both their matches so far. They opened the campaign with a victory over UP Warriorz before edging past Delhi Capitals in a thriller, placing themselves second on the points table, behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). MI, on the other hand, lost their campaign opener against RCB, but they thrashed DC for their first win.

MI vs GG Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini(w), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha.

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur.

