Gautami Naik has been dropped for the clash against the UP Warriorz.

Why Is Gautami Naik Not in RCB Playing XI for UPW vs RCB WPL 2026?

The question ‘Why Is Gautami Naik Not in RCB Playing XI for UPW vs RCB WPL 2026?’ has been trending since the coin toss. The news of the young batter’s absence was confirmed by RCB captain Smriti Mandhana, who won the toss and opted to field.

With Pooja Vastrakar back from injury, she has been named in the RCB Playing XI, coming in the place of Gautami Naik.

Mandhana said during the toss, “One change – Pooja Vastrakar comes back in place of Gautami Naik, she had a one-year off, looking forward to her comeback. She’s good to bat, bowling will take some time, we’ll give her one match and then have a look at how things progress.”

UPW vs RCB Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning(c), Simran Shaikh, Amy Jones(w), Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell

