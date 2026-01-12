Why is Georgia Voll Not in RCB Playing XI for RCB-W vs UPW-W in WPL 2026?

The Australian opener played for the UP Warriorz last season.

Looking at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) playing XI for the first match did send fans into a frenzy. With an extremely shallow batting order, it was always going to take a Nadine de ‘Clutch’ performance against the defending champions. However, Georgia Voll could not feature in the XI.

The Smriti Mandhana-led side made one change for their next fixture against UP Warriorz in the form of Gautami Naik. That being said, Australian youngster Georgia Voll still had to sit on the bench. The decision, as it seems, had more to do with the team combination and the overseas rule.

The four overseas players to play both the matches so far have been Grace Harris, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell and Nadine de Klerk. And because of that reason, Voll has not got a chance to break into the RCB-W XI yet – a chance which she will eagerly wait for.

What Georgia Voll Brings To the Table

After the last season, one of the first names that RCB would have wanted to get on their side would have been Georgia Voll. The youngster scored an unbeaten 99 off just 56 deliveries against RCB-W last season, when she played for the UP Warriorz.

To add more context, Voll featured in just three matches in the last season. But she ended up scoring heavily, with 154 runs in those three fixtures with a highest score of 99*. Her WPL strike-rate of a 167.39 is what separates him from a lot of openers, and this is why she might be very close to her RCB debut.

An attacking opener in this format would be a value addition for the franchise, who would be looking at exploring that option. However, with just one game under their belt, they would be willing to give players a slightly longer rope as well.

In six T20Is for Australia, Voll has played in the same aggressive manner, gathering 210 runs at a strike-rate of almost 145. If she opens the batting with Smriti Mandhana, it will give the RCB skipper some time to settle in before going berserk, which is her natural game. So Voll can compliment Mandhana at the top.

RCB-W vs UPW-W Playing XIs

RCB-W: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (C), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

UPW-W: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud.

