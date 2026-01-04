All You Need to Know About WPL 2026: Full Squads, Schedule, Venues, and Timings for Women’s Premier League

MI and RCB will go head-to-head for the first clash on January 9.

The fourth season of the Women’s Premier League, WPL 2026, is all set to commence on January 9. Previous title winners, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), will set the ball rolling at the DY Patil Stadium. Two months ago, the Indian Women’s team lifted their maiden World Cup at this historic venue.

The first-ever mega auction of the league offered all five franchises, MI, RCB, Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz (UPW), and the Gujarat Giants (GG), to reshape their squads. After building up and strengthening their new core, the sides are ready to lock horns in the 22-match tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. lift the trophy in the inaugural season of 2023. RCB followed suit in 2024, as MI failed to qualify for the final. However, the Women in Blue returned to winning form with their second trophy in the 2025 season. In all three final matches of the tournament, Meg Lanning’s DC ended on a losing note. The veteran was picked by UP Warriorz in the latest mega auction.

While the defending champions, MI, would want to continue their winning spree, the WPL 2023 winners, RCB, will be eager to replicate a similar campaign. Three-time runners-up DC would also hope to finally get their hands on the elusive silverware.

On the other hand, UPW and GG, having endured average seasons so far, will be determined to script a strong bounce back after assembling two powerful squads at the auction table.

WPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals (DC): Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandani Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, and Minnu Mani.

Gujarat Giants (GG): Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Ayushi Soni.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Kranthi Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, and Milly Illingworth.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine De Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, Sayali Satghare, and Dayalan Hemlatha.

UP Warriorz (UPW): Deepti Sharma (C), Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Charli Knott, and Pratika Rawal.

WPL 2026: Schedule

DATE MATCH VENUE TIME (IST) January 9 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM January 10 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz DY Patil Stadium 3:30 PM January 10 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM January 11 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM January 12 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM January 13 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM January 14 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM January 15 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM January 16 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM January 17 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz DY Patil Stadium 3:30 PM January 17 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM January 19 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vadodara 7:30 PM January 20 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Vadodara 7:30 PM January 22 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Vadodara 7:30 PM January 24 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vadodara 7:30 PM January 26 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vadodara 7:30 PM January 27 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Vadodara 7:30 PM January 29 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Vadodara 7:30 PM January 30 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Vadodara 7:30 PM February 1 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Vadodara 7:30 PM February 3 TBC vs TBC Vadodara 7:30 PM February 5 TBC vs TBC Vadodara 7:30 PM

