News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
All You Need to Know About WPL 2026: Full Squads, Schedule, Venues, and Timings for Women’s Premier League
womens-premier-league-wpl

All You Need to Know About WPL 2026: Full Squads, Schedule, Venues, and Timings for Women’s Premier League

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: January 4, 2026
4 min read

MI and RCB will go head-to-head for the first clash on January 9.

All You Need to Know About WPL 2026: Full Squads, Schedule, Venues, and Timings for Women’s Premier League

The fourth season of the Women’s Premier League, WPL 2026, is all set to commence on January 9. Previous title winners, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), will set the ball rolling at the DY Patil Stadium. Two months ago, the Indian Women’s team lifted their maiden World Cup at this historic venue.

The first-ever mega auction of the league offered all five franchises, MI, RCB, Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz (UPW), and the Gujarat Giants (GG), to reshape their squads. After building up and strengthening their new core, the sides are ready to lock horns in the 22-match tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. lift the trophy in the inaugural season of 2023. RCB followed suit in 2024, as MI failed to qualify for the final. However, the Women in Blue returned to winning form with their second trophy in the 2025 season. In all three final matches of the tournament, Meg Lanning’s DC ended on a losing note. The veteran was picked by UP Warriorz in the latest mega auction.

While the defending champions, MI, would want to continue their winning spree, the WPL 2023 winners, RCB, will be eager to replicate a similar campaign. Three-time runners-up DC would also hope to finally get their hands on the elusive silverware.

On the other hand, UPW and GG, having endured average seasons so far, will be determined to script a strong bounce back after assembling two powerful squads at the auction table.

WPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals (DC): Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandani Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, and Minnu Mani.

Gujarat Giants (GG): Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Ayushi Soni.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Kranthi Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, and Milly Illingworth.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine De Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, Sayali Satghare, and Dayalan Hemlatha.

UP Warriorz (UPW): Deepti Sharma (C), Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Charli Knott, and Pratika Rawal.

WPL 2026: Schedule

DATEMATCHVENUETIME (IST)
January 9Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers BengaluruDY Patil Stadium7:30 PM
January 10Gujarat Giants vs UP WarriorzDY Patil Stadium3:30 PM
January 10Mumbai Indians vs Delhi CapitalsDY Patil Stadium7:30 PM
January 11Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat GiantsDY Patil Stadium7:30 PM
January 12Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP WarriorzDY Patil Stadium7:30 PM
January 13Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat GiantsDY Patil Stadium7:30 PM
January 14Delhi Capitals vs UP WarriorzDY Patil Stadium7:30 PM
January 15Mumbai Indians vs UP WarriorzDY Patil Stadium7:30 PM
January 16Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers BengaluruDY Patil Stadium7:30 PM
January 17Mumbai Indians vs UP WarriorzDY Patil Stadium3:30 PM
January 17Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers BengaluruDY Patil Stadium7:30 PM
January 19Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers BengaluruVadodara7:30 PM
January 20Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai IndiansVadodara7:30 PM
January 22Gujarat Giants vs UP WarriorzVadodara7:30 PM
January 24Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers BengaluruVadodara7:30 PM
January 26Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers BengaluruVadodara7:30 PM
January 27Gujarat Giants vs Delhi CapitalsVadodara7:30 PM
January 29Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP WarriorzVadodara7:30 PM
January 30Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai IndiansVadodara7:30 PM
February 1Delhi Capitals vs UP WarriorzVadodara7:30 PM
February 3TBC vs TBCVadodara7:30 PM
February 5TBC vs TBCVadodara7:30 PM

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2026 - CricXtasy.